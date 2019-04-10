Queen Maxima just wore the exact same Stella McCartney gown as another royal style icon BOTH gorgeous!

Wow – how beautiful is Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' latest royal gown? The monarch stepped out in a stunning Stella McCartney dress for a gala dinner in Amsterdam on Tuesday evening. Even better, she teamed the one-shoulder number with the Dutch royal family's antique pearl tiara, an incredible pearl and diamond headpiece that is no doubt very special to Her Majesty. She notably chose it for her official 40th birthday portrait in 2011, and often goes back to it for formal occasions.

Queen Maxima wore a stunning Stella McCartney gown on Tuesday evening

Some royal-watchers might recognise the asymmetric outfit, however, since it's already been worn by another European royal lady. In fact, Princess Charlene of Monaco chose the gown for the Laureus World Sports Awards in February 2018, but it was actually actress Kate Hudson who made the gown famous, after she wore it to the Met Gala with designer Stella by her side back in 2017. Who will wear it next?

Queen Maxima teamed her show-stopping gown with a pair of simple nude heels, and wore her hair in a regal updo to show off her sparkling tiara. The headpiece was paired with the same pearl-drop earrings she regularly matches it with, as well as her statement brooch featuring pink diamonds, a glistening bracelet and a sizeable ring. What a collection!

So what was the occasion that called for such finery? Maxima and her husband King Willem-Alexander hosted the annual gala diner for the Diplomatic Corps at Amsterdam's Royal Palace, and were also joined by Princess Beatrix and Princess Margriet of the Netherlands. Both looked equally as elegant in formal gowns and tiaras, too.

Princess Charlene and Kate Hudson have also worn the same gown

Maxima isn't the only royal fan of British designer Stella McCartney, of course – alongside Princess Charlene, the likes of the Duchess of Sussex, Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark also love the ethical fashion house. We could totally see Meghan in this one-shoulder gown, don't you think?