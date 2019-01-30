Beautiful in berry! Queen Maxima channels Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle The Netherlands monarch stunned in this chic one-tone outfit

We're loving this latest look from the stunning Queen Maxima! The Netherlands monarch stepped out on Tuesday in an all-berry ensemble, wowing onlooking crowds. The royal attended a 'cultural diversity at the top' meeting at Social Economic Council in her home country. Mum-of-three Maxima also paid a visit to the company AFAS Software, who won the King Willem I award – viewed as the Oscar for businesses in the Netherlands. The royal certainly dressed for business in the sophisticated one-tone outfit, which reminded us of recent looks of both Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan. Deep berry is clearly one the royals' favourite hues of the winter.

Maxima looked sensational in the magenta outfit, teaming wide-legged trousers with a top of the same hue, joined fashionably with a belt of the same shade. Her shoes matched the outfit perfectly and the Dutch Queen took another style tip from Meghan by partaking in a spot of shoulder-robing, when one wears one's coat over the shoulders with the arms out – so eighties! Maxima's tassel earrings totally stole the show in a slightly lighter shade of berry.

The royal's makeup complemented her vibrant ensemble; the elegant royal chose a deep pink-brown eyeshadow with lashings of mascara and a nude lip. Her blonde hair was worn in a glamorous down style.

Queen Maxima regularly features in HELLO!'s weekly Royal Style Watch alongside fellow fashionable European royals such as Queen Letizia and Queen Rania. Maxima is known for her love of bright colours and chic suits. Her berry look will certainly making our hotlist this week!

