Newlywed Lady Gabriella Windsor is pretty in pink as she arrives for Ascot's Ladies Day - and she's wearing Kurt Geiger shoes! Check out her bling shoes…

It’s one of the most glamorous sporting events in the social calendar – Royal Ascot, a day of racing, bubbles, winning (one would hope) and, of course, gorgeous dresses. Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Thomas Kingston arrived hand-in-hand to Ascot, and they were all smiles - now that's what you call a post-wedding glow. The stylish 38-year-old looked sensational in a pink candy stripe dress with a sweetheart neckline and short sleeves. This isn't the usual formal dress we expect from the royals, but regardless, it's absolutely gorgeous. She added the glam-factor with the help of a pair of dusty pink leather mules with an embellished strap - how glitzy!

The Kurt Geiger shoes are £139 and available now in all sizes. They also come in other colours.

The hat choice was rather special as well - she added a muted baby pink veiled hat, and wore delicate jewellery.

Also, it's worth noting that her new husband matched her outfit perfectly - selecting a pink patterned tie from his collection. Thankfully, Thomas abided by the rules for the Royal Enclosure - according to a guide from Racing Post, "No novelty waistcoats or ties unless of a patriotic nature (for example your national flag) are permitted in the Royal Enclosure."

Lady Gabriella may not be a working royal, instead, she earns her living as a writer and a senior director for Knightsbridge-based PR firm Branding Latin America, and makes regular appearances with the royal family at events such as Trooping the Colour. She has been pictured on the Buckingham Palace balcony, polo matches, and of course, Royal Ascot.

The pair got married in May of this year and Lady Gabriella looked absolutely stunning. She wore a bespoke gown created by one of her favourite fashion designers, Luisa Beccaria, which had a fitted bodice, long, sheer lace sleeves and delicate flower embroidery. The royal also had a six-metre veil, made from several layers of pink and white tulle in the same shade as the dress, held together by small, hand-embroidered flowers. The evening dress meanwhile was a sleeveless, floor-length white tulle dress, which was embroidered with mother of pearl.

Speaking about her wedding dresses, Gabriella opened up about just how fond she is of the Italian designer. "I've been in love with her dresses for a long time and I'm so lucky to have my dream dress designed by her." The bride added: "She and her team are exceptional and I'm thrilled with the stunning result of the artistry."