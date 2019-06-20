The Countess of Wessex's white Ascot dress steals the show in the Royal Box The royal stuns on day 2 of Royal Ascot

The Countess of Wessex headed to Royal Ascot on Wednesday for the second day running and wow, what a look! Braving the rain, the wife of Prince Edward looked incredible as she was snapped in the royal box, wearing a white dress by one of her favourite designers Suzannah. The £1,850 number was made in a swish Italian crepe and had slim sleeves, a high neckline and a pleated skirt. Stunning! The royal teamed the look with a monochrome hat which had a wide brim and some seriously funky earrings. The dress is currently available online in all sizes if you fancy treating yourself.

Sophie looked incredible at Ascot

The royal pair also celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. What a way to mark the occasion, hey? Sophie and Edward married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 June 1999.

£1,850, Suzannah

For her big day, Sophie wore a silk organza Samantha Shaw dress, decorated with 325,000 crystals and pearls. Holding her veil in place, Sophie wore a tiara made up of four open scrollwork motifs. The piece of jewellery came from the Queen's private collection and was designed and remodelled by the Crown Jeweller, David Thomas of Asprey and Garrard.

The Countess wore Emilia Wickstead the previous day

Sophie, 53, also appeared at the famous Berkshire races on Tuesday for the opening day and shared a carriage with Princess Anne, Lord de Mauley and Edward.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex wears sheer white dress in Lebanon

The mother-of-two decided to wear a blooming lovely bespoke creation by Emilia Wickstead. The pale pink dress was emblazoned with a burst of floral bouquets and we loved how the same print was used under the brim of her hat. As always, her hair and makeup was on point - she wore her famous blonde locks up high and added pearl drop earrings. Wow!

READ: The Countess of Wessex recycles her favourite green dress - and it's a beauty