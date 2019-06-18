Zara Tindall happily greets royal family at Ascot in stunning Zimmermann dress She always nails races fashion!

We love seeing the beautiful Zara Tindall on race day - didn't she look gorgeous in her floral dress for 2019's Royal Ascot? The royal opted for the pretty midi (or even 'midaxi'!) dress and a pale cornflower blue hat, which seemed to be the colour of the day for the event - as the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice all rocked the hue, too! Zara teamed her look with a pair of nude plexi heels, thought to be from royal favourite Gianvito Rossi.

Zara looked stunning in Zimmermann florals

As ever, Zara chatted away with the likes of Duchess Kate and Princess Eugenie, happily greeting them by kissing on the cheek. Her stunning floral dress is by cult Australian designer Zimmermann - also a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex - and sells for £595 online. We love that ankle-grazing length for a day at the races! With her hair slicked back in a simple chignon and her makeup golden and natural, she definitely rocked one of our favourite looks of the day.

Zimmermann Allia floral-print linen-poplin maxi dress, £595, available here

Kate also looked beautiful at the event, wearing an elegant new midi dress from designer Elie Saab and pretty floral hat. Having missed the annual royal get-together the year previously while on maternity leave with Prince Louis, we have no doubt royal fans were thrilled to see her back at the racecourse.

Chatting with Eugenie and Kate

Zara and her husband Mike did not attend 2019's Trooping the Colour celebrations - she instead spent the day competing in the Bramham International Horse Trials - so we're not surprised at these happy reunion snaps! While Zara's brother Peter and his family are regulars at the Queen's birthday event, the Tindalls often tend to miss it. The family are big fans of the horse trials, and no doubt Mike would have taken little Mia and Lena along to cheer on their mum and make a day of it - though we doubt Zara would ever want to miss out on Royal Ascot!

