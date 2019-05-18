Lady Gabriella Windsor to wear FOUR wedding dresses to her royal wedding The royal's dresses stole the show!

Lady Gabriella Windsor is to wear FOUR wedding dresses at her royal wedding and they are all designed by Luisa Beccaria. This is a break from tradition for the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent - the last two royal brides - Princess Eugenie and The Duchess of Sussex - only wore two.

VIDEO: The moment Lady Gabriella arrived at the chapel

As well as the wedding gown, Luisa created three other dresses for Gabriella's wedding celebrations, one for the evening celebration, a dress for when the newlyweds heads off after the evening’s celebrations and another dress for a brunch the following day. How amazing!

The bride wore a dress by Luisa Beccaria (i Images)

Gabriella's first show-stopping wedding dress she wore to St. George's Chapel had a fitted bodice, a generous neckline and long, sheer lace sleeves with embroidery that continued to the hand, almost like a glove. The royal also had a six-metre veil, made from several layers of pink and white tulle in the same shade as the dress, held together by small, hand-embroidered flowers.

We loved her six-metre veil

Gabriella said: "I've been in love with her dresses for a long time and I'm so lucky to have my dream dress designed by her." The bride added: "She and her team are exceptional and I'm thrilled with the stunning result of the artistry."

The bride wore a royal stunning tiara (i Images)

It took around five months to make and only required three fittings – one in Milan, and two in London. Luisa said: "My tailor is good at taking measurements and it fitted very well from the beginning, but she lost weight, like most brides, so we had to take it in." Gabriella also wore the tiara that once belonged to her grandmother, Princess Marina of Greece, which she wore when she married Prince George, the Duke of Kent and youngest son of George V. Given to the Princess as a gift by the City of London, the tiara features diamonds set in gold and silver in a classic Russian fringe style.

Luisa Beccaria's sketch of Lady Gabriella's stunning first dress

Marina's daughter, Princess Alexandra, wore it on her wedding day in 1963 but after Marina’s unexpected death in 1968, the diadem passed to her youngest child, Prince Michael of Kent, and when he wed Marie-Christine von Reibnitz in Vienna in 1978, his bride wore it for the ball celebrating their marriage.

