Queen Maxima stuns in incredible floral hat as she re-joins the Queen and Duchess Kate at Royal Ascot Beautiful!

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has wowed the crowds once again as she re-joined the British royal family for Royal Ascot on Tuesday. Looking elegant as ever, she chose a neutral outfit, teamed with a stunning floral hat - now that's a statement! No doubt fans were excited to see Europe's most stylish royal ladies step out together once again, since Monday saw Maxima join the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Countess of Wessex and Queen Letizia of Spain at the Order of the Garter ceremony in Windsor.

A shot of Maxima's stunning hat

Sadly, Queen Letizia did not attend Royal Ascot as predicted - though Maxima was joined by the Queen, the Duke of York and her husband King Willem-Alexander in her carriage at the event. Maxima is enjoying a visit to the UK alongside her husband, who was invested with the insignia of the order by the Queen on Monday. Maxima then watched alongside Letizia, Kate, Camilla and Sophie as the lavish procession made its way through the grounds of Windsor Castle. What a moment!

MORE: 14 best Ascot outfit ideas from Marks & Spencer

Tuesday's formal Royal Ascot outfit comes after royal fashion fans swooned over the Dutch Queen's choice for Monday's ceremony. Wearing a custom Claes Iversen SS18 cape dress, she accessorised with matching neutral gloves and Gianvito Rossi heels - which are also a favourite of Duchess Kate's. Some fans were surprised to see that Maxima hadn't worn a hat for the event inside the castle, though she later added a floral headpiece to view the procession.

She opted for an elegant neutral outfit

Social media went wild for pictures of the five royal ladies together - and they even seemed to co-ordinate in their neutral outfits! One particularly sweet moment saw Camilla, who looked elegant as ever in a pale pink Anna Valentine dress, showing Maxima and Letizia the ropes when it comes to protocol - making sure they had positioned themselves correctly as the procession passed in front of them. No doubt she was just as warmly welcomed at the Royal Enclosure for Monday's races!

MORE: Duchess Kate looks outstanding in Catherine Walker at the Order of the Garter