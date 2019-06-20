The Countess of Wessex turns heads in jumpsuit at Ladies' Day Sophie is one of the most stylish royals

The Countess of Wessex worked another stylish look on Wednesday as she stepped out for Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot. The royal is known for pushing boundaries with fashion, and didn't disappoint on the third day of the races, dressed in a fashion-forward navy jumpsuit by Emilia Wickstead. The £1,500 ensemble featured flared trousers with front pleats, and cinched in at the waist with a buckled belt. Sophie accessorised with a studded clutch, heels and a co-ordinating hat. The mother-of-two wore her blonde hair up, and opted for a natural makeup look. She was joined by many other members of the royal family, including the Queen, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Autumn Phillips.

The Countess of Wessex wore an Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit at Ladies' Day

This isn't the first time that Sophie has worn a jumpsuit to Royal Ascot. Last year, after the annual event released its newly approved dress code – which now includes allowing for women to wear jumpsuits – Sophie became the first royal to experiment with wearing one. The wife of Prince Edward wore another wide legged jumpsuit by Emilia Wickstead, which featured flowing culotte trousers, short sleeves and pleats. Unlike the navy ensemble she wore on Thursday, this looked far more like a dress. Royal Ascot's Style Guide confirmed that jumpsuits had been "welcomed and acceptable" for the event last year. The guide stated: "Ascot continues to recognise key trends in the ever-evolving world of fashion."

Sophie wore another Emilia Wickstead number at Royal Ascot on Tuesday

Sophie has had a busy week, and has attended all three days of Royal Ascot so far. On Wednesday, she braved the rain, looking incredible in a white box by one of her favourite designers Suzannah. The £1,850 number was made in a swish Italian crepe and had slim sleeves, a high neckline and a pleated skirt. The royal teamed the look with a monochrome hat which had a wide brim and some seriously funky earrings.

Sophie, 53, also appeared at the famous Berkshire races on Tuesday for the opening day and shared a carriage with Princess Anne, Lord de Mauley and Edward. The mother-of-two decided to wear a bespoke creation by Emilia Wickstead. The pale pink dress was emblazoned with a burst of floral bouquets and we loved how the same print was used under the brim of her hat.

