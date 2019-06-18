The Countess of Wessex wows in Emilia Wickstead at Royal Ascot 2019 Blooming gorgeous!

The Countess of Wessex pulled out all the stops at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, dazzling onlookers in an incredible new outfit as she shared a carriage with Princess Anne, Lord de Mauley and husband Prince Edward. Sophie, 53, decided to wear a blooming lovely bespoke creation by one of her favourite designers Emilia Wickstead. The pale pink dress was emblazoned with a burst of floral bouquets and the same print was used under the brim of her hat. As always, her hair and makeup was on point - she wore her famous blonde locks up high and added pearl drop earrings. Wow! Sadly, you can't buy Sophie's exact dress, but we have found the same print in a summer dress version that would look fab for a party.

Sophie looked incredible her floral Emilia Wickstead dress

Mother-of-two Sophie joined the rest of the royal ladies - the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Everyone looked incredible in blue! Kate's Elie Saab dress was a gorgeous light blue hue, Eugenie went for a sleeveless, electric-toned frock, Beatrice opted for a lace design by Maje and Her Majesty the Queen dazzled in a bold blue coat dress with matching headgear.

It appears that Sophie is being quite daring with her outfit choices this week. On Monday, she brought the glamour to St George’s Chapel in Windsor for the Order of the Garter. Sophie stunned in a Suzannah creation - a dress which consisted of a sleek, white, long-sleeve top and a 50s-style skirt made in coral silk.

As per usual, she rocked a pair of nude suede court shoes and a funky disc hat by Jane Taylor which had coordinating coral detail. Fancy! We love her hair, too - her mane was teased up into a sleek bun and she added the same pearl drop earrings she wore to the races.

