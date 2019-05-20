The Queen beams in lime green at Chelsea Flower Show with royal family She looks so proud!

The Queen looked thrilled to be at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday afternoon alongside other members of the royal family, as they gathered to support the Duchess of Cambridge in her work co-designing a garden for the first time. Looking lovely in lime green, Her Majesty teamed her spring-like look with a floral dress - a great decision considering the location. Her appearance comes after Saturday's stunning royal wedding, at which the monarch looked just as proud to see her cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor tie the knot. What a week!

Since the Queen is patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, she attends the floral show every year, though no doubt 2019's preview visit is extra special because of Kate's special project. The 93-year-old smiled happily as she arrived, and looked thrilled to be shown around the garden, which was designed to promote the wellbeing benefits of getting outdoors.

Duchess Kate is clearly incredibly proud of the design, which she worked on with landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White. She has made numerous visits to the installation, both publicly and behind-the-scenes, as well as taking husband Prince William and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to preview it on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, before her royal guests arrived, Kate visited the garden once again, looking casual and chic in a pair of tailored camel trousers, a crisp white blouse and her favourite Superga trainers. And on Sunday, for her visit with the kids, she dressed slightly more formally in a gorgeous £89 And Other Stories dress, Castañer wedges and bargain Accessorize earrings. Here's hoping for plenty more royal fashion when the show officially kicks off on Tuesday – who else are you hoping to see?

