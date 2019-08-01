You can now buy a replica of Duchess Kate's green Suzannah dress for just £12.99 Ooh, this is exciting

Remember this lovely dress of Duchess Kate's? It's her Suzannah tea dress that she's worn on several occasions over the years, from a royal tour to New Zealand to Prince George's first birthday portraits. The green and white floral summer dress caused quite a stir when she first wore it back in 2014 and we haven't forgotten the £475 frock, particularly since green dressed are HUGE this season. Well, now you can emulate Kate's style because online store Shein is selling the cutest replica – and this is the best bit – it's only £12.99. We didn't even know you could buy a dress for that price. Surely worth it for the Duchess look?

Duchess Kate in the Suzannah dress back in 2014

Shein's Wrap Ditsy Floral Belted Dress is available in sizes small to extra large and while shorter than Kate's tea dress, it has a very similar floral print. Gorgeous! The frock features a ruffled helm, flattering belt tie and identical V neckline.

The Suzannah dress

Royal fashion fans spotted the similarity on Instagram with royal style page Regal Replikate posting: "An oldie but a goodie! I loved the budding heart tea dress by Suzannah when the duchess first wore it 2014. This dress from @shein_gb is a great option for a bargain #replikate!"

The Shein dress, priced £12.99

If this particular dress isn't your style, there's plenty of similar frocks around right now. Popular fashion site & Other Stories have a chic dotty wrap dress for £75.

And Ralph Lauren has a stunning high-necked floral dress (below) for £85, reduced from £170.

We're big fans of Duchess Kate's style here at HELLO! We recently told you about the royal's £8 Accessorize earrings which are now back in stock. The wife of Prince William wore the pretty pink gem drop earrings to visit her RHS Back to Nature garden back in May. Unsurprisingly, the pretty £8 earrings sold out sharpish.

