Duchess Meghan reveals she's partnered with M&S to launch a capsule collection of workwear We predict a sell-out!

The Duchess of Sussex has announced that she is partnering with Marks and Spencer's to launch a capsule collection of workwear to benefit Smart Works, a nationwide charity that helps unemployed and vulnerable women back into the workplace. Meghan has also teamed up with John Lewis and Partners, Jigsaw and close friend and designer Misha Nonoo.

The collection, which will launch later this year, will sell on a one-for-one basis. "For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity," Meghan revealed during her takeover of the September issue of British Vogue. "Not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together."

Meghan has worn M&S on many occasions

Meghan is a huge fan and supporter of the British high-street, particularly M&S, whose tailored pieces and classic silhouettes she has been spotted in on numerous occasions, especially when she first moved over to the UK. Back in 2018, Meghan caused a rush to the tills when she wore a pretty £35 bell sleeve navy jumper by the brand. Later that year, she had chosen the brand's Double Crepe Bodycon Dress for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. Costing just £49.50, it unsurprisingly sold out in nearly every size.

This bodycon dress sold out almost immediately

While it's true she also favours designers like Givenchy, Stella McCartney, and Roland Mouret, there is one thing they all have in common to feature in Meghan's wardrobe – classic, timeless cuts that perfectly shape a woman's figure. So while few other details about the collaboration and collection have been released, expect to see pencil skirts, an array of trousers – from cropped, flared and slim-cut – in muted hues of black and navy, cashmere jumpers in an assortment of colours, a tailored blazer and a staple in Meghan's wardrobe – a perfectly crisp, white shirt.

HELLO! has contacted Marks and Spencer for comment.

