The Duchess of Cambridge is radiant in blue at the men's Wimbledon finals with Prince William

Fresh from her appearance in the royal box on Saturday afternoon with her sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex, the Duchess of Cambridge returned to Wimbledon once again on Sunday, dazzling onlookers as she watched the men's finals with husband Prince William. We loved her outfit - the royal wore a custom blue midi dress by Emilia Wickstead with a purple bow, and teamed it with tanned heels and a white clutch. Beauty wise, her hair was teased in a wavy style and her stunning face was accentuated with natural makeup.

This is Kate's third appearance at Wimbledon this year. The royal is a keen tennis fan and is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where the tournament is held. William and Kate even installed a brand new tennis court at their country home in Norfolk so that they and their children could practice the sport. Prince George and Princess Charlotte have also been having lessons at Hurlingham Club in London. Future professionals, maybe?

Kate first appeared at the famous tournament last week - on day two. The mother-of-three decided to dress for the occasion, sporting a crisp white Suzannah dress which had contrasting black detail at the buttons. Accessorising to perfection as always, she added a very chic black statement belt, simple black pumps and pushed her long hair back with a pair of swanky sunglasses. How fabulous? There isn't an official dress code for Wimbledon, but you can't be seen rocking ripped denim or sportswear, so Kate, 37, has totally followed all the style rules impeccably.

Kate has a great track record when it comes to dressing for the sporting event. In 2018, the Duchess wowed in a sunshine yellow Dolce and Gabbana frock for the men's singles final, which she attended with husband Prince William. She carried a neutral handbag from the designer, and wore her gorgeous citrine cocktail ring.

