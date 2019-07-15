Is this the sweet way Kate Middleton honoured Princess Victoria of Sweden on her birthday? Have you noticed?

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful as ever for her final appearance at 2019's Wimbledon tennis tournament on Sunday – and there was something extra special about her outfit choice! Some eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Kate has chosen a particular pair of earrings on the same date for the past two years – and it may be a tribute to a fellow royal. Kate first wore her In2Design earrings during her royal visit to Sweden in January 2018, and since then has worn them consecutively on 14 July, which is in fact Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's birthday. How sweet!

In2Design is a Swedish jewellery design house, so it’s no surprise that Kate chose to wear it during her visit to the country. Is it a coincidence that she's since worn the beautiful earrings on Victoria's special day? Royal fan @Japanese_Ginger wrote on Twitter: "Just thought of something... Kate has worn her earrings by Swedish brand In2Design the last 2 years on July 14th, the birthday of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden." Another fan added: "They may be a gift from her!!!" What do you reckon?

Whether it's a royal coincidence or a special tribute, Kate's beautiful earrings are a fan favourite – and we can see why. If you're wondering, they're the 'Baroque Pearl' designs from the brand, and cost $152 online. The Duchess teamed them with her beautiful Emilia Wickstead dress at Saturday's men's singles final, and back in 2018 she chose them for her tennis appearance with the Duchess of Sussex.

No doubt fans loved the double appearance from Kate at the weekend – and in a particularly adorable moment on Sunday, she was seen receiving a sweet gift from former tennis champion Stan Smith! It was a fashionable offering for her youngest - a tiny pair of tennis shoes, which had the words 'Prince Louis' emblazoned across them in gold. How cute – Louis will be so on trend…

