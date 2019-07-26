Duchess Kate's £8 Accessorize earrings are finally back in stock But hurry…

The Duchess of Cambridge is used to wearing royal heirlooms and sparkling diamonds studded in her ears, so royal fans were extra surprised when they noticed she was wearing a bargain pair of Accessorize earrings when she visited her RHS Back to Nature garden back in May. Unsurprisingly, the pretty £8 earrings sold out sharpish - but lucky for us all, they're back in stock online! The pink gem drop numbers have a gold finish and gave an extra feminine touch to the two midi dresses Kate teamed them with.

Accessorize 'Polly Petal' Drop Earrings, £8, (available here)

Kate first wore the high-street accessories to visit her garden privately with husband Prince William and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, matching them with her gorgeous & Other Stories floral dress. She later wore them again to the Hampton Court Flower Festival, with a beautiful teal Sandro frock.

MORE: Some of Duchess Meghan's most memorable outfits are going on display - and the exhibition is FREE

This isn't the first time the royal has surprised us with inexpensive jewels. Back in 2013, Kate wowed crowds at the Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom screening, wearing a cream floor-length Roland Mouret designer gown which she teamed with a £20 statement necklace from Zara.

Fans loved the pretty earrings and they quickly sold out

The Duchess has also shopped at Accessorize for her jewellery before - in 2016, during her royal visit to India, she chose a pair of the brand's beaded filagree earrings for an engagement in Mumbai - before wearing them a number of other times during the tour.

MORE: Royal style watch: Fabulous outfits from Queen Letizia, Countess Sophie and Duchess Camilla

We'd love to see Kate wearing more high-street jewellery, wouldn't you? Also a fan of affordable pieces is the Duchess of Sussex, who loves cult brands Missoma and Catbird - her go-to Catbird 'threadbare' rings are just £37, and she's been loyally wearing them for many years.

Duchess Meghan is also a fan of affordable jewellery

Meanwhile, Meghan's Missoma collection includes her £85 heart-embossed signet ring, a £45 'Interstellar' ring and £59 'Double Arrow' ring. She has been sporting pieces from the blogger-favourite jewellery brand since her Suits days!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.