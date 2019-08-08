Kate Middleton shows off Mustique tan in shorts at the King's Cup yachting regatta Bronzed and gorgeous...

The Duchess of Cambridge looked fabulous on Thursday as she joined husband Prince William at the King's Cup yachting Regatta. Kate looked lovely in her casual-cool outfit matching everyone else in a polo T-shirt, a pair of navy shorts and trainers. The event was supposed to be held on Friday but was put forward a day earlier because bad weather was forecast. The Duchess looked well-put-together and looked well-rested after her Mustique summer holiday. The mum-of-three's hair was styled in a ponytail and she wore subtle makeup - brown eye-shadow, a flawless base and nude lipstick.

The event was an exciting one for the royal couple as they competed against a host of celebrities, including comedian John Bishop and adventurer Bear Grylls, going head-to-head in the charity race. The yachts represented causes supported by Kate and William and they raced in the waters around Cowes. William competed on behalf of Child Bereavement UK and Kate chose four of her patronages and will compete on behalf of the Royal Foundation, in connection with her work on the early years development of children.

We are so used to seeing the mother-of-three dressed up in formal clothes that it was great to see the royal in relaxed attire. The last time the mother-of-three dressed down was in June when she travelled to Cumbria, to celebrate the resilience and spirit of rural and farming communities in the region.

Kate, 37, delighted fans in a £275 khaki jacket by Troy London, skinny jeans, a white shirt and knitted top and a pair of flat biker-style boots which are from See By Chloe. Nude high heels tend to be the Duchess's chosen choice of heels, so the funky boots were quite the change! Kate wore her trademark brown hair in a laid-back ponytail, with a flawless face of natural toned makeup.

