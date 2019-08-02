Marks & Spencer launches a NEW version of Kate Middleton’s engagement ring We like the subtle changes…

When the Duchess of Cambridge proudly showed off the engagement ring given to her by Prince William, the world oohed-and-aahed over the romance of it all - and the high street designers quickly began making replicas of her navy Issa engagement dress and bargain dupes of the ring. The most famous at the time was M&S’s 'Regal Ring' - the £19.50 'Proposal ring' became an instant best-seller and is still in stores today. I won’t lie - every time I see it, I try it on and pretend I’m Kate. It’s fun - you should try it.

So, fast forward eight years and you can imagine my surprise when I saw the same faux diamond and sapphire twinkling at me yet again. While perusing the new-in section on the M&S website I stumbled upon the exquisite 'Cocktail ring' that looks very similar to Kate's but has been tweaked. Again, this ring is £19.50 so it's up to you whether you want your Kate-esque ring traditional or something a little more modern.

The website states: "With its decadent shimmer and striking gem centrepiece, this ring was made for special occasions. Oval shape with prong set stones. Smooth platinum plated Skin Kind band, designed to be gentle on even the most sensitive of skin. Our Skin Kind jewellery goes beyond normal hypoallergenic standards so it's even kinder to sensitive skin."

As it's so new, there's only one review so far, but it's a five-star one: "Lovely ring! Looks great on, people thought it was real on me, so overall, very happy with it," the happy shopper wrote.

How much do you know about Kate's ring? Obviously, the ring previously belonged to Princess Diana who died an untimely death in a car crash in August 1997. Prince William said at the time of his engagement that giving the ring to his wife-to-be was his way of making sure his mother didn’t miss out on his wedding day. Kate's ring consists of a 12-carat oval blue sapphire, cut into facets, and surrounded by fourteen solitaire diamonds and the setting is made from 18K white gold. The ring was slightly too big for Kate so the Crown Jeweller, G. Collins and Sons, were asked to resize it from size I to H. They did this by placing small platinum beads inside the ring’s band.

