Queen Letizia stuns in scarlet dress for evening reception in Mallorca

Queen Letizia beamed as she showed off another gorgeous dress from her summer wardrobe on Wednesday evening. The Spanish Queen stepped out in one hot red frock as she joined her husband King Felipe and her mother-in-law Queen Sofia at the Palace of La Almudaina in Palma de Mallorca. The couple make an annual trip each summer to the Spanish island with their daughters Leonor, 13, and Sofia, 12. The reception on Wednesday was for the authorities of the Balearic Islands, so Letizia and Felipe are fitting in a little business on their holiday.

We love Letizia's halter neck red dress, which falls elegantly over her hips to just below the knee. The royal accessorised with some beautiful gold, hoop earrings by Spanish brand Coolook and a matching golden hoop style ring.

Letizia went for some metallic sky-high heels and coordinating clutch to finish off her outfit.

The former journalist's beauty look was spot on for a chic summer's evening. The royal added a little shimmer to her arms with some body glitter – and let's talk about her hair. We've never seen her locks looking so glossy. Whatever treatment she's had, we want some! Makeup-wise, Letizia used a bold sweep of eyeliner, some fresh peach blush and light peach lipstick.

On Sunday, the mum-of-two posed with her family for a photoshoot wearing a pretty pink floral dress and espadrilles. We've also seen Letizia don a monochrome dress at the Ballet and a Mango jumpsuit during her break away. What other fashion goodies have you stored away in your suitcase, Letizia?

