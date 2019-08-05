Queen Letizia poses in a beautiful floral dress for her summer photo shoot in Mallorca Absolutely dreamy…

The Spanish royals took part in a little photoshoot on Sunday for their annual summer photocall at their holiday residence in Mallorca - the beautiful Marivent Palace. King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and their daughters Leonor, 13, and Sofia, 12, all posed for the photographer with huge smiles on their faces. It certainly looks like they're all enjoying their annual trip.

King Felipe VI cut a casual figure in a pair of jeans - if that's not a sign of a male royal being relaxed on holiday, we don't know what is. Queen Letizia looked sensational in her pink floral dress which she teamed with a quirky pair of espadrilles. This royal never puts a foot wrong when it comes to her outfits - we can't get over how incredible she always looks.

At 355,209 square foot, this Palace is a lot smaller than their regular 'home' at The Zarzuela Palace which is said to be the largest royal palace in the world. But it's a ten-minute drive from the coastal town of Magaluf, and if Kirsty and Phil taught us anything, it's that location is key.

The previous evening we saw the family out again - this time with Queen Sofia - at the Ballet to watch a rendition of Swan Lake. For the occasion, Letizia rocked a dress which we could imagine Duchess Meghan choosing on a summer vacay. The monochrome number showed off her tanned skin and the family were all smiles after their fancy night out.

So far, Queen Letizia's summer wardrobe has consisted of one major high-street piece - the Mango jumpsuit. When she was photographed in the khaki all-in-one, people flocked to the website to get royal style for less than £100. Amazing.