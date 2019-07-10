Summer style Queen! Spain's Letizia just wore the PERFECT wedding guest dress Loving this look

Anyone searching for the ideal wedding guest dress for summer need look no further than Queen Letizia of Spain for their style inspo. The beautiful royal stepped out in the most stunning pink dress in Almagro on Tuesday. Attending a meeting of the Council of the Royal Board on Disability at the Corral de Comedias Theater, the former journalist was all smiles as she greeted members of the public. Letizia looked radiant in her hot pink dress by one of her favourite designers, Carolina Herrera. We love the on-trend fit and flare cut of the outfit, which features a high neckline and button detail on the front. Such a flattering style.

Letizia teamed her vibrant frock with some very cool heels by Steve Madden featuring a cream closed pointed toe, open heel and Perspex strap over the foot. We think the shoes may be the same pair the royal wore back in May, which she teamed with a plaid tunic and white white-legged cropped trousers. The heels were a fun-yet-subtle choice for Letizia's latest pink look.

Get the look:

Pink 'Twitchill' knee-length wrap dress, £79 by Hobbs at debenhams.com

We love the mum-of-two's elegant earrings too. Letizia wore some gorgeous blush pink and deep green gem earrings to complete her summery ensemble, carrying a cream clutch to top off the look.

For her beauty look, the wife of Kink Felipe kept things natural, with a bold coating of mascara to accentuate her green eyes, a sweep of blush and a nude lip. Letizia wore her brunette hair in a pretty down style.

The previous day, Letizia recycled one of her favourite outfits for an engagement in Madrid – a fabulous floral printed cream dress which she paired with some pink stilettos. The royal is clearly feeling the pink vibe this week.

