Queen Letizia just wore a Mango jumpsuit and it's still available to buy Such a bargain

Queen Letizia of Spain is the ultimate trendsetter - whether she's wearing designer ensembles, her royal hand-me-downs or the Spanish high-street, the 46-year-old royal is forever making it on the best-dressed lists. On Thursday, Letizia was joined by her daughters, and her mother-in-law Queen Sofia, for a day out in Mallorca (they reportedly went to watch The Lion King at the cinema) and she was dressed to impress wearing a Mango jumpsuit (shop it below!). And what's more, the £59.99 all-in-one is a new design for the Spanish high street retailer and it's currently available in all sizes.

Queen Letizia kept the look quite casual, teaming her jumpsuit with a pair of tan coloured espadrille wedges and a beach bag. Her hair and makeup looked gorgeous as per usual. While this was a casual look, she could also wear the khaki design for an evening event - all she would need to do it add a pair of stilettos, clutch bag and an up-do.

Meanwhile, Queen Sofia, 80, opted for a more colourful number and sported a royal blue blouse and navy-patterned trousers.

Princesses Leonor and Sofia wore white T-shirts and trousers and smiled at the cameras as they walked alongside their mother and grandmother.

Also that day, we saw the family out and about again - this time at the Riyal Yacht Club for the 38th Copa del Rey MAPFRE. The mum-of-two looked sensational in her Adolfo Dominguez dress which costs £95. She teamed the white number with a pair of Mint & Rose wedges, a Furla clutch bag and Carolina Herrera sunglasses. It's one stylish summer for this royal.

