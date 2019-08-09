Marks & Spencer's Breton stripe top is JUST like Carole Middleton's sailor style The best £19.50 you'll spend!

What a Thursday the Middleton clan had! The Duchess of Cambridge's father Micheal and mother Carole joined Princess George, Princess Charlotte and their daughter Kate at the, King's Cup yachting Regatta. The event was supposed to be held on Friday but was put forward a day earlier because bad weather was forecast. Carole looked incredible as she was spotted cuddling up to Charlotte, wearing a lovely blue and white Breton striped top and navy blue tailored trousers. Total nautical style, right? With her hair loose and slightly waved and sporting a face of neutral makeup; she looked fabulous as she enjoyed her day at sea.

Carole looked lovely in her Breton striped top - and look at cheeky Princess Charlotte!

We aren't sure exactly where the grandmother-of-four's top is from, but Marks & Spencer have a wonderful alternative that is a dead ringer for Carole's top, and costs just £19.50. Happy days!

Get the look! £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Although Kate wore a relatively casual outfit consisting of a polo top and shorts when she hopped on board the boats, she later changed into a fabulous getup - a striped top in colours of red, tan, navy blue and white. We loved the top, which came from celebrity-loved brand Sandro and you can pick it up in the Harrods summer sale for £81. Keeping in with true royal style, Kate, 37, recycled one of her favourite pair of L.K. Bennett high-waisted trousers and finished with a pair of earrings by Kiki McDonough.

William and Kate had quite the day at the sailing event - and reignited their sporting rivalry as they took to the water in the Isle of Wight. The royal couple each skippered their own boat and competed against one another, as well as six other boats, all captained by celebrity ambassadors including Bear Grylls and Helen Glover. The regatta was held to raise awareness and funds for William and Kate's eight charities, with the Duke finishing in third place and Kate coming seventh.

