Carole Middleton wears gorgeous green wrap dress to Wimbledon – and it's in the sale! Channelling Centre Court…

Another stunning dress from Carole Middleton! The mother of the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday wearing a beautiful printed green wrap dress. Smiling for the cameras alongside her husband Michael Middleton, mum-of-three Carole looked so elegant in the summery frock which features a white, black and green geometric pattern. Her dress is by the label Scotch & Soda and looks very much like Lady Helen Taylor's green printed dress, which we also saw at Wimbledon on Wednesday. We wonder what the ladies said to each other in the royal box! They were clearly both feeling the grass-court vibe.

Carole dress is currently available to buy on the Scotch & Soda website, reduced from £169.95 to £85. Unfortunately, it's such a popular style that the only size left is XL, so here's hoping they restock soon. The label can expect a surge of interested shoppers now Carole's worn their dress.

Printed Wrap Dress by Scotch & Soda

The mum of Kate, Pippa and James teamed her look with some tan mule heals, a white trilby-style hat and wore some elegant pearl drop earrings – as well as the obligatory shades for every avid tennis watcher.

Lady Helen Taylor

This is Carole's second visit to the tournament in 2019. The previous Wednesday she attended the tennis with her husband and wore a chic white tunic dress by popular label Goat, which was also in the sale, priced £208 reduced from £520.

We wondered if Carole was inspired by her daughter's crisp white Suzannah dress, which Kate wore to Wimbledon the previous Tuesday. The Duchess' outfit featured contrasting black detail at the buttons with a black statement belt, simple black pumps and some trendy sunglasses.

