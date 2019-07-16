Ruth Langsford just wore an AMAZING £14 Marks & Spencer skirt Miss it, miss out!

Ruth Langsford is back on This Morning, filling in with her husband Eamonn whilst Holy and Phil are on their summer break. The TV star looked incredible on Tuesday's show, wowing onlookers in a stunning skirt which came from one of her favourite stores - Marks & Spencer. Ruth, 59, teamed the 'Diamond Print' midi skirt from the M&S Collection range with a crisp white shirt and high heel shoes. We have the best news - the skirt has gone down to just £14 in the brand's summer sale! It's almost sold out, but there's a few sizes left, so be quick.

Loving the skirt, Ruth!

This is the second time in two days that the ITV favourite has chosen to wear the British brand. On Monday, Ruth's pink floaty dress once again came from the M&S Collection range and was known as the 'Floral Print Waisted Midi Dress'. Again, it was reduced from £55 to £34 in the sale. Thrifty!

£14, Marks & Spencer

Ruth is no stranger to fashion. In March, she even made her catwalk debut! Ruth has a range with shopping channel QVC, and she regularly choses her favourite picks from their fashion range in her edit. Ruth hit the catwalk when she appeared on the show, and we loved her sassy attitude! The blonde beauty even posted a video of herself leading a group of women down the QVC runway, dressed in a pair of skinny jeans, khaki blazer and snakeskin boots.

Eamonn Holmes' wife launched her fashion line with QVC in November 2017 and the star often wears pieces from her collection when she's out and about. Ruth looked fabulous in a green lace print dress from her range when she attended HELLO!'s 30th birthday celebration in May 2018. At the time, Ruth said: "I’m wearing my own dress from QVC, and I think this is the perfect occasion for it. Not too dressy, but dressy enough. Also, very comfortable, I can sit down and I can drink and eat!"

