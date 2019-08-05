Marks & Spencer's olive green dress is mighty like Meghan Markle's christening outfit Uncanny!

The Duchess of Sussex has had her fair share of dreamy outfits. Classic, tailored and always chic, we'd love to have a rifle through her wardrobe. We love how she does formal too - always pristine, always get it spot on. One of our favourite outfits she wore back in 2018 was when she attended the christening of Prince Louis, wearing a striking olive-green Ralph Lauren dress and matching fascinator by her go-to milliner, Stephen Jones. The frock featured one of Meghan’s favourite styles of necklines, showing off a small peak of shoulder. It even had a lovely narrow belt and she added a pair of swish Manolo Blahnik suede pumps in the very same khaki-green shade to pull her look together.

Meghan looked incredible at Prince Louis' christening wearing Ralph Lauren

If you love Meghan's dress but don't have a spare wedge of cash, one of our favourite high street stores Marks & Spencer has a great alternative. 'The Belted Shift Dress' is cut in the same midi length and has a figure-skimming fit with long sleeves and a belt. If olive isn't for you, it also comes in burgundy, camel and black and will set you back a purse-friendly £35. Result!

£35, Marks & Spencer

Speaking of M&S, last week Prince Harry's wife announced she is partnering with the brand to launch a capsule collection of workwear to benefit Smart Works, a nationwide charity that helps unemployed and vulnerable women back into the workplace.

Meghan has also teamed up with John Lewis and Partners, Jigsaw and close friend and designer Misha Nonoo.

The collection, which will launch later this year, will sell on a one-for-one basis. "For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity," Meghan revealed during her takeover of the September issue of British Vogue. "Not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together."

