Queen Letizia of Spain stuns in the ultimate casual glam outfit Dressed-down, but just as chic

Queen Letizia of Spain looked incredible on Wednesday afternoon, and her outfit was a little different to her regular attire! The 46-year-old was spotted at Quiron Hospital in Pozuelo de Alarcon in Spain looking as fabulous as ever. We are used to seeing the royal wearing tailored clothes or snazzy dresses, so seeing her in a sleek white shirt, cropped check trousers and fresh white trainers was quite the surprise! The Spanish monarch was accompanied by her husband, King Felipe, and daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, as they visited King Juan Carlos. Her makeup was as flawless as every and we loved her straight blow dry.

Queen Letizia, King Felipe and their daughters were pictured at hospital

Her casual clothes are the total opposite compared with her last show-stopping look she sported at the start of August. Looking red hot, the brunette beauty stunned in a gorgeous halterneck dress as she joined Felipe and her mother-in-law Queen Sofia at the Palace of La Almudaina in Palma de Mallorca. The couple make an annual trip each summer to the Spanish island with their daughters Leonor, 13, and Sofia, 12. The fancy frock fell elegantly over her hips and finished just below the knee. She added striking gold, hoop earrings by Spanish brand Coolook and a matching golden hoop style ring.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe matching in loafers

Earlier this week, Letizia and Felipe decided to coordinate their outfits as they were seen exiting the same hospital and trust us, they are the epitome of couple goals!

MORE: Royals wearing headbands! From the Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Diana

Letizia opted for a white blazer, teaming it with a polka dot blouse and black trousers, and adding a navy tote bag and suede loafers. Felipe also decided to rock a pale blue single-breasted blazer, a black polo top and white trousers, and finished with a pair of Gucci loafers. What a stylish pair!

READ: Queen Letizia poses in a beautiful floral dress for her summer photo shoot in Mallorca