Spanish Princesses Leonor and Sofia are so sweet in matching outfits with parents Queen Letizia and King Felipe

All families wishing to match outfits this summer, take note – this is how you pull it off in style. Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain visited Son Marroig, the former mansion of Archduke Luis Salvado in Deia, Mallorca on Thursday with their daughter Princess Leonor, 13, and Princess Sofia, 12 – all dressing in a cool colour combination of whites and blues which matched the azure sea and whitewashed buildings of the island. The family looked adorable in their coordinating ensembles, with stylish mum Letitia wearing an off-white linen dress and daughter Sofia in a pretty white frock and trendy espadrilles. Leonor matched her father's blue shirt with a sweet tie-dye dress.

The family look to be having a wonderful time on holiday in Mallorca. On Sunday, the foursome took part in a little photoshoot on for their annual summer photocall at their holiday residence on the island, Marivent Palace. We're wondering if Leonor begged her mum for some espadrilles, as Letizia wore some for the photoshoot and then voila, four days later, Leonor has some too.

Letizia has been wowing us with her elegant holiday wardrobe all week and her latest look is another winner. The button-up dress with chic belt tie is the ideal balance of sophisticated-yet-casual, with some very comfy looking wedges to complete her outfit. The royal wore her hair in a sleek pony for the outing.

Also this week, we've seen Letizia in a stunning striped monochrome dress at the Ballet and a Mango jumpsuit when she went to watch The Lion King with Princesses Leonor and Sofia. The mum-of-two's suitcase must be bursting at the seams with so many amazing outfits. We're not jealous at all.

