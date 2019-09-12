Sarah Ferguson wears her favourite green dress for a charity event in London Sarah Ferguson is gorgeous in a green dress by Samatha Cameron’s successful fashion brand

Redheads famously suit green, so it’s no surprise that the Duchess of York wears the colour a lot. For an outing on Wednesday at the GFI Charity Day to commemorate the 658 employees who died on September 11th, the 59-year-old royal stepped out in the Cefinn ‘Zoe’ dress - one of her favourites. If you're not au fait with Cefinn yet then it's a name you need to know. The Instagram fash-pack love it, and it’s Samantha Cameron's clothing brand.

Other famous fans of the mid-price designs include Holly Willoughby, Melania Trump and Sam-Cam herself.

The label "came out of a very personal need", she told an audience at the FoundHER Festival for women entrepreneurs in 2017.

“I had been working in the luxury/fashion business [as creative director, and later consultant, for Smythson] for a long time and didn’t have disposable income, with childcare and mortgage etc, to buy designer clothes.

“But obviously, working in the fashion industry, I wanted to find workwear and daywear that had a bit of a fashion edge, that felt a bit cleaner, younger, more modern than what was available. So it was a feeling that there was a gap in the market.”

Sarah's dress has had a little update for - it's a new shorter style. The website describes it as "the ultimate 24/7 dress" and suggests you wear it to work with ballet flats and "then switch it up with heels and statement jewellery for the evening." We concur - this would be a fantastic idea.

The last time we saw Sarah in this frock was when she wore it at the HELLO! Star Women Awards to celebrate inspirational women - it's definitely a dress she reaches for time and time again.