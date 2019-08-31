Sarah Ferguson steals the show in chic navy and black ensemble at Ellie Goulding's star-studded wedding Stylish Sarah!

Sarah, Duchess of York looked incredible on Saturday afternoon as she attended the lavish, A-list wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling. A late summer wedding is always a hit and these nuptials certainly didn't disappoint. Sarah accompanied her two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to the event, which was held at The Cathedral and Metropolitical Church of Saint Peter in York. Sarah - who was married to Prince Andrew - decided to opt for a very fancy outfit indeed, consisting of a navy dress with a lace trim with a black dress-coat overe the top. She accessorised with a fancy monochrome feather fascinator and a pair of mules. The redhead looked in great spirits as she was photographed arriving, waving to the crowds.

The last big wedding Sarah attended was her daughter Eugenie's back in October. Sarah opted for a gorgeous emerald green dress by local Windsor designer Emma Louise Design and wore a hat by Jess Collet. The clutch bag she carried had a very special meaning - it was vintage Manolo Blahnik and belonged to her mother Susan Barrantes, who carried it at her own wedding when she married Prince Andrew. How lovely!

It's been a very busy summer for the 59-year-old. Not only has she reportedly spending time in Balmoral with Prince Andrew, but the mother-of-two has just returned from a break in Malaga. At the start of August, Andrew and Sarah flew out on a private jet and Sarah looked gorgeous in a green jacket and a black dress.

MORE: Ellie Goulding's pre-wedding facial revealed - and her skin looks flawless

She was spotted carrying two pieces of hand luggage while Andrew looked smart in a suit. The ex-couple reportedly flew from Farnborough airport in Hampshire. According to the Sun, they stayed at their favourite spot in Spain, Sotogrande, a gated community that houses some of the richest families of the UK and Spain. That explains Sarah's lovely bronzed glow!

READ: Sarah Ferguson surprises in 1920s party outfit