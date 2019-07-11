Sarah, Duchess of York stuns in formalwear for special wedding She was spotted on the day of baby Archie's christening…

Sarah, Duchess of York looked totally gorgeous in her formalwear when she stepped out for a wedding in Northampton on Saturday. Pictures that have emerged on social media show Sarah looking lovely in a teal dress and black jacket, teamed with a stunning feathered head piece. Local bakery The Good Loaf shared some photos with the mother-of-two on Twitter after she made an unannounced appearance, writing: "A wonderful surprise to have The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, pop in to see us. Wow just wow," with a number of heart emojis.

A wonderful surprise to have The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, pop in to see us ❤️❤️❤️ wow just wow ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/G9C1xMe7Oz — The Good Loaf (@goodloafUK) July 6, 2019

Meanwhile a choir member at the wedding also wrote on Instagram: "I had great fun yesterday singing at a wedding where the Duchess of York was a wedding guest." It looks like Sarah was happy to pose for photographs with members of the public - how lovely!

Sarah's stunning headband is made by one of her go-to milliners, Jess Collett. The 'Lorie Feather Headdress' costs £495 and is available online from the hat designer, who also regularly makes pieces for Princess Beatrice and Pippa Middleton. Sarah also teamed her outfit with a pair of quirky loafers, which featured a zebra motif.

Sarah did not attend baby Archie's royal christening

The news confirms that Sarah was not in attendance at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's intimate christening celebration for baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, which also took place the same day. While the guest list wasn't revealed, Sarah was over 74 miles away in Northamptonshire at the time of the service. Those who did attend included Harry's former nanny Tiggy Pettifer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes and Meghan's mum Doria Ragland - from the royal family, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were of course also in attendance.

Later in the week, Sarah stepped out for a night out in London

Back in London, Sarah kept things ultra laid-back for a night out at private members club Annabel's on Wednesday - looking totally fresh-faced as she left the venue after an evening with daughter Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. She recently told HELLO! of her strong bond with her daughters: "One of the best things I've done with my life is that my daughters and I are like a tripod. The girls are very supportive of me and I am very supportive of what they do."

