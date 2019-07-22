Sarah Ferguson surprises in 1920s party outfit and WOW! Check out Sarah's retro outfit!

Sarah Ferguson gave us all a lesson on how to rock 1920s glam on Saturday night! The 59-year-old headed to Italy for a super bouji event and was pictured decked out in flapper girl style! Looking hot-to-trot, the mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie donned a black beaded flapper dress and even sported a headpiece, drop earrings and elbow-length gloves. In pictures that were obtained by The Daily Mail, the former wife of Prince Andrew wore her famous red mane loose and sultry makeup gave her a vampy look.

Sarah loves a little black dress!

According to the publication, the bash the Duchess went to was a 60th birthday party of Canadian billionaire and socialite Lawrence Stroll, which was held in Capri. Fancy! The party took place in the grandioso Villa Lysis, and as you can tell by the attire - it was themed after the F. Scott Fitzgerald masterpiece - The Great Gatsby.

Sarah has been spotted out and about a lot lately! Sarah kept things ultra laid-back for a night out at private members club Annabel's earlier this month and she looked fresh-faced as she left the venue after an evening with daughter Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. She recently told HELLO! of her strong bond with her daughters: "One of the best things I've done with my life is that my daughters and I are like a tripod. The girls are very supportive of me and I am very supportive of what they do."

She added: "I just don't know what it would be like for me to not be with my girls. I really couldn't fathom it. The key is to always be there, but never to wrap them in cotton wool. We work in unity and [ex-husband Prince Andrew and I are focused on being good parents together. We are bigger than friends. We learn from each other, support each other and understand it's about communication, compromise and compassion."