Sarah Ferguson stuns onlookers in the funkiest Gucci jacket ever Gorgeous!

On Tuesday evening, Sarah, Duchess of York looked incredible as she was snapped leaving The Ivy Chelsea garden, looking as stylish as ever. In pictures that appeared on The Daily Mail, the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie wore a simple navy dress, smart tote bag, butterfly shoes by French Sole and a cream jacket by Gucci which had a chic red and white trim. With her famous red hair worn in her favourite high-up, half-down style and a smattering of delicate gold jewellery, the 59-year-old looked fabulous as she left the iconic restaurant.

Sarah loves Gucci - she was spotted at Ascot carrying a Gucci bag in racing green

Maybe Sarah took inspiration from her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice? The 30-year-old loves Italian label Gucci and is often spotted rocking their items.

Sarah's daughter Beatrice also has a penchant for the Italian label

Back in April, the royal dressed down for a date night with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, rocking a pair of golden-embroidered Gucci loafers, which sell for £625. The designer's classic 'Jordaan' loafers are a favourite amongst fashion bloggers and celebrities such as Alexa Chung and Jennifer Aniston, but Beatrice's had an extra-swanky detail with their sewn-in star and bumblebee motifs – two key icons of the Italian brand.

In May, the redhead went to a fabulous dinner to celebrate the 200th Anniversary of one of the world’s oldest and most luxurious shopping destinations - The Burlington Arcade. Joining a glittering guest-list, the daughter of Prince Andrew looked amazing in a sleek black mini dress, and she carried her favourite Gucci bag that had a glitter bumble bee clasp. Swanky!

However, one of our favourite Gucci looks Beatrice has sported has to be when the princess wore an incredible gown by the brand for the 2018 Global Gift Gala. Made in black and white, the full-length gown had a crystallised bow motif at the waist. It's official: This mother and daughter duo are big Gucci fans.