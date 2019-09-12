Meghan Markle steps out at John Lewis wearing her brand new capsule collection How stunning does Prince Harry's wife look?

The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible on Thursday afternoon as she appeared in London to launch her new capsule collection with SmartWorks - the charity she is patron of. This is Meghan's first official public engagement since the birth of her son Archie Harrison and the wife of Prince Harry looked positively glowing as she smiled for the cameras. We loved her back-to-work attire, which consisted of white shirt by Misha Nonoo, a tan belt by Ralph Lauren, black trousers by Jigsaw and a pair of tan Jimmy Choo shoes. Beauty wise, the stunning royal wore her hair in a loose and flowing style and her makeup looked fresh, glowing and typically flawless.

Meghan looked incredible at John Lewis

When she met Jigsaw's chief executive Toby Foreman he completed her on the trousers saying "they look fantastic", and the Duchess replied "thank you, they're comfortable.'





WATCH: Meghan's speech at collection launch

Known as the Smart Set, it brings together leading British brands and fashion designers Jigsaw, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Misha Nonoo; and focuses on work wear essentials.

BUY IT NOW! £19.50, Marks & Spencer

The range includes an elegant blazer, a pair of well-cut trousers from Jigsaw, a leather tote bag from John Lewis, a classic dress from Marks & Spencer, and the perfect crisp white shirt from the womenswear designer who pioneered ‘the capsule wardrobe’, Misha Nono.

BUY IT NOW! £109, John Lewis

Meghan said of the project: "Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact."

BUY IT NOW! Blazer, £199,Trousers, £120, Jigsaw

She added: "When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career."

BUY IT NOW! £125, Misha Nonoo

MORE: Meghan Markle creates the perfect working wardrobe for Smart Works – best photos

"Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project - placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other - another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of."

READ: Meghan Markle's collection goes on sale early - including this £19.50 Marks & Spencer dress

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.