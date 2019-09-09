Loved Meghan Markle's denim dress at the US Open? Here are 4 high-street dresses to recreate the look Get Meghan's style, for less...

How incredible did the Duchess of Sussex look when she made a surprise appearance at the US Open to watch Serena Williams play in the final against Bianca Andrescu? Simply gorgeous. Choosing the perfect spectator attire is quite the task for any royal, but the new mum nailed it in a belted navy denim dress by her favourite US high street brand J.Crew. Meghan's dress cost £96 and sold out in every single size within hours of her wearing it. What's more, it went on eBay for more than double the price. But don't worry, if you were hoping to emulate the mother-of-one's style; we've found some fabulous denim shirt dresses that cost a LOT less than Meghan's. Keep scrolling to find a dress to suit your budget...

Meghan wowed in a J.Crew denim dress at the US Open

We all know how important accessories are, and the royal always gets full marks when it comes to adding the perfect finishing touches to her outfits.

On Saturday, she added a subtle grey cardigan - which was also by J. Crew - which she slung casually around her shoulders.

She wore a pair of Victoria Beckham aviators and blinged up with with a gorgeous gold initial tag necklace and Jennifer Meyer earrings.

Speaking of the necklace Meghan was wearing; eagled-eye fans noticed it featured two tags, one with the initial 'H' for Harry, and another featuring the letter 'M' for Meghan. The very special accessory was by Mini Mini Jewels and it's available to buy online with prices starting at £125.

Speaking to HELLO!, the jeweller said: "We are honoured and thrilled that Meghan Markle is wearing our dog tag initial necklace."

She is inspiring and will continue to be our style icon. Meghan Markle embodies exactly what our brand stands for and is truly beautiful inside and out."

