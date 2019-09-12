Meghan Markle's collection goes on sale early - including this £19.50 Marks & Spencer dress You can now buy Prince Harry's wife new collection...

The Duchess of Sussex's capsule collection with Smart Works has been eagerly anticipated since it was announced over the summer and the 12 September saw the line finally drop at John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Jigsaw. One of the first items to arrive online was the Crepe Shift Dress, also known as the 'Smart Set Dress' at M&S. Priced at just £19.50, it's cut from crepe that not only doesn't require ironing, but flatters your shape with the simple flowing cut. It has a gentle V-neckline and comes in blue, black and red. For every dress sold, the high street store will donate one to Smart Works, the charity that empowers and supports women to build their confidence for job success. Meghan, who is Patron of Smart Works, described the dress as “Not a handout, a hand held."

If you head over to John Lewis, you will find a bag too! The 'Leather Smart Set Tote Bag in Tan.' It's made from subtly grained and soft-to-touch leather, and is lightweight, versatile and practical - a perfect weekday accessory for the modern woman.Priced at £109, it's a little pricey but a classic buy.

The timeless series of outfits are designed with the workplace in mind. The essential work wear collection includes a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag.

Mother-of-one Meghan announced the project during her guest editorship of British Vogue, and writing in the fashion bible she said: "The reason I was drawn to Smart Works is that it re-frames the idea of charity as community, which, for me, is incredibly important: it's a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits."

Smart Works has helped more than 11,000 women and aims to dress 3,500 this year across their two London offices, and additional bases in Edinburgh, Manchester, Reading, Birmingham and Newcastle.It has a team of 300 trained volunteers and helps long-term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives.

