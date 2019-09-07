Meghan Markle stuns at US Open, wearing a belted navy denim dress with a sleek cardigan Spectator style is spot on, Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the US Open on Saturday to watch her bestie Serena Williams play in the final against Bianca Andrescu. We loved her spectator attire - the new mum decided to wear a belted navy denim dress by J.Crew with a slick cardigan, also by jJ.Crew, slung chicly around her shoulders. She even brought a pair of Victoria Beckham aviators along in case it got too sunny! She accessorised with a gorgeous Sophie Ratner initial tag necklace. When it came to her beauty look, Meghan's flawless skin was looking as fresh and glowing as ever, and she sported minimal makeup to let her pretty features shine. Her famous mane hung loose and it looked like Meghan was carrying her gorgeous Carolina Herrera Mariola tote. Meghan sat near Vogue Editor-in-Cheif Anna Wintour and made sure to greet Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian when she arrived.

Meghan's outfit was on point

According to The Times, Meghan made the last-minute decision to fly to New York for the weekend. She boarded a commercial flight on Friday morning, leaving her husband Prince Harry and their baby boy Archie at home in Windsor. Meghan is understood to have travelled alone, without her staff, but she was accompanied by her security team.

The Duchess looked excited to cheer on her friend Serena

Meghan, 38, always supports Serena, from wearing items from her fashion range to cheering her on at Wimbledon. In fact, the Duchess last watched the tennis star in July at the UK's biggest tennis tournament. Meghan was joined by university friends Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth, wearing a black cami, blue jeans and a white pinstripe blazer, paired with black court shoes and sunglasses. She tied her hair back, and wore a sun hat at times throughout the game. But her cute finishing touch had to be her necklace which had a tiny ‘A’ initial – a sweet nod to her baby son.

Meghan and Serena go way back. The sportswoman organised Meghan's New York baby shower back in February. The pair have always kept in touch despite the long distance and met at the Super Bowl in Miami in 2010, remaining close ever since.

