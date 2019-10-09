Crown Princess Mary and Princess Marie dazzle in Paris - see their gorgeous gowns It's a regal glam-fest

Two of our favourite European royals stepped out in true style on Tuesday evening for a Grand dinner at Paris' town hall. Crown Princess Mary and Princess Marie looked so glamorous in their evening gowns for the event, which they attended with their husbands, Prince Joachim of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark. Mary looked amazing in a high-necked blue and white lace midi dress with a chic skinny belt, while Marie stunned in a black sleeveless midi gown with gorgeous leaf pattern detail around the V-neckline. The foursome were all smiles as they arrived at the venue for the evening's event.

We absolutely love Mary's elegant outfit, which she teamed with some navy blue heels. The royal debuted a gorgeous new hair look – a high bun which looked fabulous with her strong makeup look of perfectly groomed brows and super full lashes. And did you see her huge cocktail ring?!

Marie was just as wow in her beautiful black dress paired with some sky-high matching stilettos. The royal wore her brunette locks in a pretty down style and added some extra glitz with some jewelled drop earrings.

Mary and Frederick are on their official royal tour of the French capital and met up with Marie and Joachim, who currently live in Paris. The Danish royals are visiting the city to strengthen the relations between Denmark and France. The previous day, Mary dressed in another elegant outfit – a dress designed by Ole Yde and sewn by Birgit Hallstein. Mary accessorised with navy Gianvito Rossi shoes and her black Quidam clutch.

