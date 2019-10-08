Crown Princess Mary is wowing with every outfit during the royal tour of Paris Crown Princess Mary is tres chic…

On Monday 7 October, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark were photographed on the first official day of their royal tour in Paris. The Danish royals are currently in the French capital to strengthen the relations between Denmark and France, and Mary gave us a stellar day of fashion looks.

First up, at the official opening of the business promotional campaign at La Grande Arche in Paris, Mary wore a stunning dress designed by Ole Yde and sewn by Birgit Hallstein. Mary accessorised with navy Gianvito Rossi shoes, her black Quidam clutch and two bracelets, one of which was the Cartier love bangle and the other was Dulong - a fine jewellery brand handmade in Denmark.

The blue and white dress - dare we say it - was nautical-inspired and was a perfect choice for the 47-year-old and suited the regal royal perfectly.

In fact, we could imagine the Duchess of Cambridge wearing this dress…

Later on, for an engagement, Princess Mary wore a simple polka dot dress which was cinched in at the waist with a black leather belt. She added a pair of sky-high shoes and a simple black clutch bag.

Her beauty look - as usual - was perfect. Her hair was tied back to show off those exquisite diamond earrings, and her makeup was expertly applied, opting for a peach blush, a pinky-nude lipstick and lashings of mascara. Elegant, classic, and utterly beautiful.

We can't help but wonder whether Mary turned to Kate for some top tips with her Parisian wardrobe - it feels like only yesterday that Kate wore that Alessandra Rich polka dot dress. Even if she didn't, you can't go wrong with a polka dot frock and chic accessories, can you?

Having seen day one, we're now very much looking forward to day two of Mary's royal tour wardrobe.

