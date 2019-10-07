We've tracked down Meghan Markle's £25 red tassel royal tour earrings Prince Harry's wife loves her bargain jewels...

We can't believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal tour of South Africa has ended! And what a tour it was, eh? The pair covered many extensive engagements and we got to see adorable Archie Harrison. We also loved seeing the outfits Meghan wore each day. The royal packed expertly, leaving her knitted items and dress coats back in the UK, swapping them for floaty frocks and of course, a few shirt dresses for good measure. We have to say though, the former Suits star's accessory collection was seriously on point. Not only did she rock some very chic shoes, but she also sported some very trendy tassel earrings.

On the last day of their royal visit, Harry and Meghan finished up their trip at a township in Johannesburg, where they met with local entrepreneurs. Meghan, 38, looked as stunning as ever, wearing a fab white shirt dress, known as the 'Tencel' from a designer called Hannah Lavery in Cape Town.

We loved Meghan's earrings she wore in South Africa

The limited-edition design was created from leftover fabric in an effort to minimise fabric waste in the studio. Meghan accessorised her beautiful dress with a pair of nude high heels, and a pair of colour-pop statement earrings. These came from one of her fave brands right now - Madewell. The 'Stone & Tassel Earrings' cost just £25.95 and although the mother-of-one's red pair have since sold out, the midnight blue pair is still available - and navy is a great shade for Christmas.

Meghan also wore a bargain pair of earrings at Misha Nonoo's weddding

Speaking of inexpensive gems, last month, Meghan accessorised her £9,000 Valentino evening gown she wore to friend Misha Nonoo's wedding with a pair of gold statement earrings.

Fans assumed they were an uber expensive pair but no, they cost the royal just £5! According to The Daily Mail, they were picked up from a vintage stall at London's Portobello Market by a friend four years ago, and Meghan decided to borrow them for the bash. According to the publication, a source said: "The Duchess has long admired the earrings and wanted to borrow them, then she found the perfect dress to wear them with!" Who would have thought it, eh?

