Princess Sofia of Sweden just wore the MOST stylish white winter jacket The royal is giving us serious coat envy!

White, teddy, and worthy of royalty - what more could we want from a winter jacket? Princess Sofia of Sweden has just answered all of our coat prayers while spending time with her picture-perfect family in the park.

The off-white faux fur coat from Stand Studio features a thick suede-like collar, matching camel buttons, and large pockets. The former model chose a relaxed and effortless look, wearing the jacket with a pair of black jeans and keeping her brown hair loose around her shoulders. Whether you copy Princess Sofia and wear it over jeans or layer it over the top of a dress, the £270 Chloe jacket is the perfect addition to any wardrobe. Worth every penny!

In the picture Prince Carl Phillip and Sofia shared on their Instagram account, the couple can be seen huddled under the trees with their two children Prince Alexander, three, and Prince Gabriel, two. Sofia's coat provided a stunning contrast against the backdrop of autumnal yellow leaves, and Alexander and Gabriel matched their mother in black jeans, while Carl Phillip opted for simple green trousers for the family day out.

In the caption, the couple explained that their children's titles have been dropped and they will no longer be members of the royal house, writing: "We see this as a positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life." An official statement explained: "The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State."

The teddy coat isn't the only piece in Sofia's winter wardrobe that we want to get our hands on. The 34-year-old also stepped out in another gorgeous jacket for the Learning and Dyslexia conference at Stockholm University last week. As she arrived at the engagement, Sofia was seen in a grey, blue and yellow checked trench coat which she layered over a blue midi skirt, black polo neck jumper and matching black heels. We have some serious coat envy!

