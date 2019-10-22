The Duchess of Cornwall rocks a dreamy dress coat & knee high boots in Bath Prince Charles' wife steps out in another fab outfit…

The Duchess of Cornwall looked super chic and ready for action on Tuesday morning, as opened the new Royal National Hospital for Rheumatic Diseases and Brownsword Therapies Centre, at the Royal United Hospitals Bath. The royal - who is President of the Royal Osteoporosis Society and Patron of Versus Arthritis - joined a reception to mark the 20th anniversary of the Forever Friends Appeal - the charity for the establishment. We loved her latest look - the mother of two delighted onlookers in a white blouse which she wore witha skirt, and covered up with a pea green coat that had dark green piping. She added black knee-high boots and carried a Demellier handbag. This was a solo event for the Duchess - the Prince of Wales is currently in Japan on a two-day trip to attend the ceremony of enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.

Camilla looked fabulous in her boots and coat combo

We last saw Camilla a week ago. The 71-year old was a vision in pastel blue as she arrived alongside Her Majesty the Queen for a service at Westminster Abbey, to mark 750 years since Edward the Confessor's original church was rebuilt under the reign of King Henry III. We loved the royal's eye-catching getup; she rocked a stunning dress coat, which was designed in one of her favourite colourways pastel blue - and had a darker blue stitching at the hem and neckline. It covered her simple shift frock, and the royal added a pearl necklace, nude heels, a snakeskin clutch bag and a very unique fascinator that was made up of a collection of leaves. It was quite the striking accessory!

Camilla looked chic in blue at Westminster Abbey last week

One style we would love to see the mother-of-two wear is sequins. And since we have recently discovered she is a big fan of Strictly Come Dancing, maybe she will be inspired by the show come Christmas time for party dressing?

HELLO! spoke with co-host Tess Daly, who revealed: "Camilla is a fan, she has been to visit us in the studio before and she spent half a day with us and it was wonderful! She was absolutely part of the whole process during the dress rehearsals, at the judge's desk, handling the panels and she really enjoyed her day."

