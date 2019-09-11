The Duchess of Cornwall styles her dreamy check skirt with a swish NEW handbag The wife of Prince Charles loves her accessories...

Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall jetted across the country on Wednesday, and headed to the coastal villages of Garlieston in Wigtownshire, Dumfries and Galloway. Keeping in theme, Camilla, 71, decided to rock a tartan dress, a smart grey blazer, her favourite Chanel pumps and a new black handbag - which we recognised straight away. Camilla's bag is by DeMellier London and is known as the 'Mini Venice'. Priced at £250, the cute little tote is practical yet stylish. Made in luxurious calf leather, it's lightweight and can be worn over the shoulder, cross-body or carried by its ladylike handle (which is what Camilla did.) The royal is clearly a big fan of this bag, she also has it in racing green AND cream. And what's more, the Duchess of Sussex also has the green version too - so we can safely say its a royally big hit!

Camilla teamed her check dress with Chanel pumps, and a new handbag

We've since discovered that the brand makes this very bag in a further seventeen colours, from red and burgundy to mustard and navy blue and there's even a version which features stripes. One for Camilla's Christmas present maybe, Charles? After all, there's only just over three months to go!

Although DeMellier London is clearly a go-to-brand for the mother-of-two, she also loves Launer London - the handbag brand loved by her mother-in-law, her Majesty the Queen.

Camilla also has the bag in cream

In 2018, Camilla attended the RAF centenary event at Westminster Abbey and dazzled in a cream cocktail-style dress, a matching cream hat and a cream clutch bag called the 'Lulu-Bone White' which retails at £950.

Maybe she took tips from HRH, after all, at any royal event the Queen appears at, she is nearly always spotted carrying a Launer handbag, and according to reports, the monarch owns an incredible 200 of them.

