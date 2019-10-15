The Duchess of Cornwall wears the funkiest fascinator ever at Westminster Abbey Prince Charles's wife looked dreamy in blue…

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cornwall was a vision in pastel blue as she arrived alongside Her Majesty the Queen for a service at Westminster Abbey, to mark 750 years since Edward the Confessor's original church was rebuilt under the reign of King Henry III. The wife of Prince Charles dressed to impress in a stunning dress coat, which was made with a darker blue stitching at the hem and neckline. It covered her simple shift frock in the pastel tone, and the royal added a pearl necklace, nude heels, a snakeskin clutch bag and a very unique fascinator. The fancy headgear looked to be made up of a collection of leaves, and was quite the striking accessory. We love it!

Camilla looked incredible in a blue - and we loved her hat

Camilla often turns to a pastel colourway for formal engagements. One of her go-to designers is Fiona Clare, who has dreamed up some incredible bespoke creations for the mother-of-two. HELLO! spoke with Fiona, who advised us on how to pull off Camilla's favourite colourway. "Personally I think colour - whatever age, should be chosen to suit one's shape, style and personality," the designer explained. "Pastel colours are stunning as long as the tone is right, champagne, dusty pink and powder blue are wonderful colours, and with some embroidery or a beautiful trim, on a perfectly cut coat or dress, you will have a classic piece you will love forever."

Dressing royalty is a true pinnacle moment in any designer's career, and Fiona couldn't be happier. "At the stage I am in my career, there have been many highlights, but the day I received a call from Jacqui Meakin - HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's dresser - was a jewel in the crown! I feel very proud to be one of her team and absolutely love creating for her, it is a wonderful feeling to see her in a photograph looking amazing."

