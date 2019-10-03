The Duchess of Cornwall just rocked the ultimate autumn outfit - with a super cosy hat Prince Charles's wife loves fancy headgear...

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cornwall headed to Scotland with her husband Prince Charles, where they paid a visit to Stonehaven town centre. The pair wrapped up warm for the occasion, and Camilla lead the way, wearing a cosy camel check coat, a pair of slouchy brown boots, leather gloves, tartan scarf and a fur-trimmed hat. So chic, and not to mention totally weather appropriate. It appears that the fur-trimmed hat is one of her favourites; she also wore it back in March for the Cheltenham Races. Accessorising to perfection as always, Camilla, 71, added her favourite pearl earrings at the time, and she carried a smart tote bag, also in a striking brown.

Camilla and Charles were pictured enjoying Scotland

The mother-of-two loves a hat, and has a huge collection. One of our favourites she has ever worn has to be the creamy design she sported in June, when she went to Normandy, attending the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral.

The Duchess also wore the same hat at Cheltenham Races

Keeping it patriotic, Camilla opted for Christian Dior, in the form of a buttery coat dress, which had graduated lapels, a drop waist and gathered cuffs. Her hat was by renown designer Philip Treacy. Good choice...

The royal loves hats - we love this cream Philip Treacy number...

Last year, Camilla teamed up with the Countess of Wessex at the Most Noble Order of the Garter ceremony, which was held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

...And this monochrome design she wore at the Order of the Garter ceremony 2018

Sophie looked delightful in a 50s-style printed dress in white and black, which she teamed with a pair of nude suede court shoes and a matching hat.

Camilla appeared to have the same idea, she too opted for a monochrome design and accessorised with a dramatic pearl necklace, a pair of Chanel shoes and a white had with a fancy black trim. Hats off, Camilla!

