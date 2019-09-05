The Duchess of Cornwall shows off her tan in a sensational shirt dress We LOVE this elegant look...

We haven't seen the Duchess of Cornwall all summer long, but on Thursday, Prince Charles's wife returned to official duties, looking tanned and refreshed as she was pictured at the Victory Services Club in London, where the Royal Osteoporosis Society celebrated the 90th anniversary of the British Dance Council. We loved her formal look, which had a casual twist. The 72-year-old stunned onlookers in her pastel blue shirt dress, which came complete with piped detail at the waist and wide lapels. The hem was finished with silk detail and she accessorised to perfection, adding her favourite - not to mention timeless - Chanel pumps which had a cream base and a contrasting black toe. As always, she finished her look with a pair of pearl encrusted earrings.

How lovely is Camilla's shirt dress?

Speaking of her penchant for Chanel, Camilla has worn these pumps regularly since 2005. Talk about a style staple, right? Although the classic shoes are versatile and comfortable, it has been suggested that there could be a more sentimental reason behind her preference; Chanel's logo takes the form of two interlocking C's – which, of course, also stands for Charles and Camilla. Now that is seriously cute.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall wows in Burberry and polka-dots

Mother-of-two Camilla wasn't seen with a handbag on this occasion; which is unusual as the royal has a huge fleet of fabulous tote bags that she often carries when out and about. There's one bag she carries on repeat, and that's the 'Mini Venice' which is by DeMellier. The cute little bag is practical yet still glam, as it's made from luxurious calf leather. It's super light and can be worn over the shoulder, cross-body or carried by its ladylike handle. It comes in a whopping 19 different colours, but Camilla has been seen with the racing green and the nude version.

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall celebrates her birthday in a colour she's NEVER worn