Queen Letizia just wore the PERFECT work outfit for an engagement in Madrid The royal looked so elegant...

Queen Letizia has done it again! The Spanish royal often turns heads with her fabulous outfits, and her appearance at the International Friendship Award 2019 was certainly no different. She stepped out in yet another ensemble that we'll be adding to our work wardrobe - featuring classic black and greys and a check print, what's not to love?

Opting for an elegant and effortless look, she wore a black silk long-sleeved blouse tucked into a midi grey skirt from Massimo Dutti, which was cut in a flattering, floaty A-shape and had a soft white and black check print. But the glamorous Queen's style is clearly popular among the public, as the skirt is currently sold out! The mother-of-two finished off her look with a pair of black Prada heels, which cost £220, and a matching black leather bespoke handbag from Hugo Boss.

Keeping her accessories simple, she wore a matching black bow belt that nipped her in at the waist, a gold-plated ring by Karen Hallam and a pair of unusual diamond earrings from Gold & Roses, which would set you back about £2000. Her hair fell in a bouncy blowdry around her shoulders and she wore natural makeup, with soft brown eyeliner, a swipe of mascara and pink lips.

The 47-year-old looked every inch the businesswoman as the arrived at the IESE Business School in Madrid for the 3rd International Friendship Award 2019 on 30 October. Letizia presented the award to seven business leaders from China, Nigeria and South Africa in recognition of their contribution to economic progress.

And we love a royal that is not afraid to re-wear some of their favourite pieces. Letizia has often taken a staple item and completely restyled it for a different occasion, and it seems this new chic outfit is a combination of different pieces she already owned! She stepped out in the skirt for the International Tourism Trade Fair in Madrid back in January 2019 and wore the ‘Double Dagger’ earrings during a visit to Geneva in May 2018.

