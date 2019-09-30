Queen Letizia rocks her favourite leather leggings in Madrid We love that she's worn the outfit before.

Queen Letizia of Spain has shown us how to nail leather leggings and monochrome all in one outfit as she visited flood-affected areas in Madrid on Friday. The 47-year-old oozed elegance wearing black nappa leather leggings by Uterque, which cost £350, with a £139 white Massimo Dutti textured weave gilet over the top.

The mother-of-two paired the ensemble with black Steve Madden Plaza mules, which featured a pointed front and a transparent foot strap, and later changed into Uterque black flat shoes. She accessorised with small diamond studs and a large gold circular ring by Karen Hallam, and left her dark hair loose around her shoulders. Keeping her makeup simple, she accentuated her eyes with soft brown eyeliner and lashings of mascara, alongside nude glossy lips.

And while some items of clothing are slightly more expensive than high-street styles, the Spanish royal knows exactly how to get the most use of them. She has worn almost all of the outfit on previous occasions! Letizia stepped out in the white sleeveless blazer and leather leggings in 2017 for the Spanish finals of the FameLab International competition.

On Friday, she joined her husband King Felipe VI to visit Arganda del Rey Municipality, located south of Madrid, which was hit by extreme weather in August. Torrential rain caused bad flooding in the area resulting in road closures and even cars being swept away. The couple also attended the presentation of the Femtastica project by the Drug Addiction Assistance Foundation, which aims to encourage women to work in the digital content sector to address the gender gap.

Letizia has long been a fan of leather, previously stepping out in Uterque leather culottes for the opening of a 2016 art expo in Madrid, a peplum red leather jacket for the opening of the Botin Center in Santander, and a burgundy lambskin leather dress by BOSS for an event at Madrid's La Zarzuela Palace. And she is not alone in her love for leather, with the likes of Eva Longoria recently sporting a leather skirt at Paris Fashion Week and Queen Maxima opting for leather culottes for an official engagement.

