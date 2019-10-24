Love Queen Letizia's red leather skirt? Marks & Spencer has the best lookalike Running to M&S for some red leather...

We love it when royals go hell for leather. While we don't often see the British royal family in leather, there are European royals who just love it. Take Queen Letizia for example. The Spanish monarch stepped out on Wednesday wearing the most vibrant red leather skirt which she teamed with a white blouse with voluminous sleeves and red accessories. We adore this look. Yes, it's chic and stylish but it just proves that the 47-year-old has a real flair for fashion and knows how to dress for the new season. Also, she's not afraid to show off her sexy side - even for the daytime.

Letizia was far away from home, as she was joined by Kim Jung Sook during a hearing with members of Kotra in South Korea in Seoul, and during her trip overseas we have seen her in some beautiful looks. From the pink ball gown to the Alice Temperley number, she has been a total vision - but this leather skirt might be our favourite.

If you want to take a leaf out of Letizia's style book, you might want to have a look at this red leather skirt that has just dropped on Marks & Spencer.

SHOP: Red leather skirt, £199, Marks & Spencer

It particularly caught our attention when influencer Fran Bacon (aka @thefashion_lift) wore it on her Instagram stories. She teamed her red wrap skirt with a red cashmere jumper (also from Marks (& Spencer) Talking about the skirt, she said: "The skirt is amazing, the softest leather. The wrap goes far around so you won't flash or anything like that." She completed her tonal look with a pair of red velvet slingbacks, also by M&S.

Well, what do you think? A royal look for less? We're always on board with that! This leather skirt is priced at £199 and is apart of the Autograph collection. It's made from pure Nappa leather for a smooth and naturally soft feel. We also fully appreciate the shade name - Morello Cherry. Is it time you pop your cherry with red leather?

