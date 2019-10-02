All the sass! Queen Letizia just wore the sexiest red dress ever – and her hairstyle is GORGEOUS The Spanish royal nailed autumn style in this ensemble

Now, this is a real wow. Queen Letizia of Spain upped her style game once again on Tuesday night for an evening at the Hotel Westin Palace in Madrid. The royal was there to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the newspaper with her husband King Felipe, and boy did she look incredible. Letizia wore one of her favourite frocks – a scarlet strapless midi dress by Roberto Torretta. The mother-of-two wore the same outfit a few months back in March 2019 when she attended a reception in Argentina while on a State Vist. Now she's pulled the chic dress back out of her wardrobe for another event, and it looks just as fabulous.

Letizia's gorgeous red dress features an asymmetrical design at the neckline and falls into a straight skirt shape which is super flattering. The piece is actually from the designer's Spring/Summer 2016 collection, so she's had it for a while. Letizia teamed the dress with metallic heels by Jimmy Choo – which were pretty high even by our standards – and carried an equally glamorous clutch by Carolina Herrera.

Now let's dissect the Spanish Queen's amazing beauty look! Letizia wore more eye makeup than we're used to seeing on her, going for a cool bronze shadow, a bold sweep of liner and seriously full lashes. The royal's voluminous wavy hairdo is absolutely stunning and we LOVE how she has swept her tresses behind one ear.

A few days earlier, Letizia stepped out in some edgy leather leggings as she visited flood-affected areas in Madrid. The 47-year-old looked fantastic in the black nappa leather leggings by Uterque, which cost £350. She paired them with a £139 white Massimo Dutti textured weave gilet and black Steve Madden Plaza mules.

