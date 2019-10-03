Pretty in pastels! Queen Letizia wears slinky ensemble in Madrid with King Felipe Loving this look

Another stunning outfit from the elegant Queen Letizia of Spain! The royal stepped out in this gorgeous silk two-piece on Wednesday, courtesy of Spanish designer Juan Duyos. We think she looks super chic in the ensemble and are loving the pretty pastel shades. Letizia was accompanying her husband, King Felipe for the annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Cervantes Institute followed by a lunch at the Royal Palace in Aranjuez in Spain. Former journalist Letizia smiled for photographers as the couple made their way to the engagement. This is definitely one look we'll be emulating this autumn – perfect for a wedding, don't you think?

Letizia's knee-length pencil skirt features a pretty floral pattern of cream on pale blue fabric. Her coordinating blouse is also a cream shade with a blue-collar and cuffs to match the skirt. Such a luxe design! The royal teamed her ensemble with a cream clutch and heels of the same hue.

Beauty-wise, Letizia went for her regular look, of wearing her shiny brunette locks in a flattering down style. The mum-of-two accentuated her cheekbones with a sweep of bronzer and kept things simple with a nude lip.

The previous day, Letizia totally blew us away in a scarlet strapless dress by Roberto Torretta. She wore the stunning outfit for an evening at the Hotel Westin Palace in Madrid. And days earlier, Letizia stepped out in some black nappa leather leggings by Uterque, which cost £350. She paired them with a £139 white Massimo Dutti textured weave gilet and black Steve Madden Plaza mules.

